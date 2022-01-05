THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 18:15



Due to the increase in coronavirus infections, the Ministry of Health announced this Wednesday the reinforcement of the Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAP) with 061 teams to carry out the Covid test during the next few days. The aim is that all people suspected of having been infected or who have been contacted by a positive can undergo a test after the Christmas holidays.

The reinforcement of these points is carried out to complement the work carried out by the Primary Care centers themselves, the 061 and the health centers. Next, these are the hours in which some health centers in the Region of Murcia will carry out the Covid test from January 5 to 10.

Wednesday 5 January, from 6 to 9 pm: in the health centers of Murcia-San Andrés.

Thursday 6th January, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: in the health centers of Murcia-San Andrés, Cartagena Este, Lorca-Sutullena, Mula, Cehegín, Cieza, Yecla, San Javier and Águilas.

Friday january 7, from 5 pm to 9 pm: in the health centers of San Andrés, Cartagena Este, Lorca-Sutullena, Totana, Caravaca, Cieza, Jumilla, San Pedro and Águilas.

Saturday January 8, from 5 to 9 pm: in the health centers of Murcia-San Andrés, Cartagena Este, Lorca-Sutullena, Alhama, Cehegín, Archena, Yecla, San Javier and Águilas.

Sunday January 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: in the health centers of Murcia-San Andrés, Cartagena Este, Lorca-Sutullena, Alcantarilla, Caravaca, Cieza, Molina de Segura, Torre Pacheco and Águilas.

Monday January 10, from 5 to 9 pm: in the health centers of Murcia-San Andrés, Cartagena Este, Lorca-Sutullena, Totana, Mazarrón, Cieza, Yecla, Fuente Álamo and Águilas.