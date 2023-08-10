Trenitalia changes the rules and puts the elderly and foreigners in difficulty

The news of Trenitalia spark the controversy. Starting from 5 August, in fact, i regional train tickets issued by any channel require a check-in to be carried out from a smartphone on the day of the trip; otherwise they are not considered valid.

Once you run the check inon the e-mail box connected to the ticket or on the app, for those who use it, the QRcode which must be shown by device on the train. This procedure puts the older population in serious difficulty, not used to using these technologies, without counting the foreigners who are vacationing in Italy these days and who, perhaps, are not informed or simply do not have a connection available internet to check-in.

And, as it reports TtgItaliaWho does railway ticket office finds himself in the condition, even if he wants to, of not being able to do the check in for their passengers. Hence the decision of many to display signs on the windows of the agencies that read: “We inform our kind customers that at the moment we suspend the sale of regional train tickets Trenitalia”. According to the agencies, in the last few hours Trenitalia itself seems to have become aware of the problem and is considering suspending the new procedure.

