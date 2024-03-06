The Ministry of Defense scrambled a Su-30 fighter due to British aircraft over the Black Sea

The Russian Su-30 was scrambled to intercept an RC-135 electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft and two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this on Wednesday, March 6.

According to the military department, airspace control equipment detected three air targets approaching the Russian border. To prevent border violations, a Su-30 fighter was scrambled into the air and identified the air targets as British Air Force aircraft.

As the Russian fighter approached, foreign military aircraft made a turn from the State border of the Russian Federation. The Russian plane returned safely to its home airfield. There were no violations of the State Border of the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Defense noted that the flight took place in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace and without dangerous proximity to foreign aircraft.

Photo: Alexander Ryumin / TASS

A day earlier, French planes were intercepted over the Black Sea

On Tuesday, March 5, a Russian Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces on duty was scrambled into the air. In the Black Sea area, he discovered and escorted a group of French Air Force aircraft.

The aerial targets were identified as an E-3F airborne early warning and control aircraft and two French Air Force Rafale C multirole fighters. When the Russian fighter approached, they turned around and left the airspace over the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Defense added that the flight took place in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace and “without dangerous proximity to aircraft of a foreign state.”

Related materials:

In Russia, the appearance of NATO aircraft over the Black Sea was considered a challenge

State Duma deputy from Crimea, reserve major general Leonid Ivlev called the appearance of NATO combat aircraft over the Black Sea a challenge.

According to the parliamentarian, this is a “weak” test of Russia, and the number of such flights will increase, but they are doomed to failure.