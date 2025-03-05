The winning combination of this Tuesday, March 4 have been 15, 20, 29, 35, 42and the stars 02, 09 (per million: LWZ67841 ). The draw of Euromillones is celebrated every Tuesday and Friday From Paris. To play, the price of each ticket in Spain is 2.5 euros and you have to mark 5 numbers between 1 and 50, in addition to two stars between numbers 1 and 12. You can consult the Electomista.It is the results of the draw of March 4, 2025

The boat or Maximum award is taken by all numbersalthough 12 other categories have the possibility of taking a prize.

He First draw of Euromillones was held in February 2004 in Paris And citizens of Spain, Switzerland, France, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg can participate. In the Economist website.es can be checked in lotteries all week.