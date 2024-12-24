The draw of EuroMillions is held every Tuesday and Friday from Paris. To play, the price of each ticket in Spain is 2.5 euros and you must mark 5 numbers between 1 and 50, as well as two stars between the numbers 1 and 12. Starting at 9:00 p.m., you can check the results of the draw on December 24, 2024 at eleconomista.es

The boat or The maximum prize goes to the person who guesses all the numbers correctly.although 12 other categories have the possibility of winning a prize.

He The first EuroMillions draw was held in February 2004 in Paris. and currently citizens of Spain, Switzerland, France, Ireland, United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg can participate. In the on the economist.es website you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.