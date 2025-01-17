The EuroMillions winning combination on Friday, January 17, 2025, was formed by the numbers 8, 15, 24, 35 and 42. The stars corresponded to 8 and 6. The El Millón code: KTD12545. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The price of each ticket in Spain It is 2.5 euros and 5 numbers must be marked between 1 and 50, as well as two stars between the numbers 1 and 11. The jackpot prize goes to the person who guesses all the numbers correctly, although there are 12 other categories that also receive prizes.

The first EuroMillions draw was held in February 2004 in Paris and currently citizens of Spain, Switzerland, France, Ireland, United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg can participate.

