The winning number of the Eurodreams draw this Thursday, February 27, 2025 corresponds to the following numbers: 34, 32, 27, 30, 35 and 16. The winning sleep number is 1. Remember that you can check all the results and numbers awarded on the 20minutos.es website.

For Play Eurodreams It is enough to choose a combination of six numbers (from 1 to 40) and a dream (which in Euromillones are stars) from 1 to 5. You can decide whether to do yourself or choose an automatic combination. Each bet is 2.50 euros and there are raffles twice a week: Every Monday and Thursday.

The probability of hitting the award -winning numbers in the Eurodreams draw

One of the issues that are most taken into account to play in the draws of Lotteries and State bets It is the possibility of touching one of the awards. In it Eurodreams raffle, the chances of winning the salary of 20,000 euros per month for 30 years is one between 23,030,280. While in Euromillones, for example, the probability of getting the first prize (5+2) is almost 140 million. These are the possibilities to achieve one of the Eurodreams awards:

First category (6+1)> 1 between 23,030,280

Second category (6+0)> 1 between 3,838,380

Third category (5+0)> 1 between 18,816

Fourth category (4+0)> 1 between 456

Fifth category (3+0)> 1 between 32

Sixth category or reimbursement (2+0)> 1 between 6

List with all Eurodreams awards

The highest category prize (or first prize of Eurodreams) is A salary for 30 years of 20,000 euros per month. Of course, as they point out on the official website of the lottery raffle, if there is a chance that there were more than three winners in the first category, the amount of the total award for three is divided among them all.

First category: 20,000 euros per month for 30 years.

Second category: 2,000 euros per month for 5 years.

Third category: 120 euros.

Fourth category: 40 euros.

Fifth category: 5 euros.

Sixth category (or reimbursement): 2.50 euros.

In the Lotteries section of 20minutos.es you can check the MEP numbers of the whole week and also the winning combinations for other lottery raffles and bets of the state.