Oddly enough, some users of Playstation 3 Y Playstation Vita report that certain games have become unusable, even in digital format, and all because they are ‘out of date’.

According to the Twitter user Christopher Fooseseveral classic titles suddenly stopped working, and all because they have an expiration date that makes no sense.

Chrono Cross, Super Street Fighter 4, Gex 3: Enter the Gekko are just some of the games that were ‘expired’ over 50 years ago, and cannot be downloaded or played on Playstation 3 Y Playstation Vita.

As you can see, in this case it appears that the game expired on December 31, 1969, which makes no sense for obvious reasons.

Although surely it is a bug within the store of Playstation 3 Y Playstation Vitais not an isolated case and there are several affected.

Christopher Foose It didn’t take long for me to receive reports from other users with the same problem, albeit in completely different games.

Here is is, so annoying! Dreamcast guy on YouTube just put a video up about this, apparently it’s widespread. Kick up enough of a fuss and Sony are bound to listen pic.twitter.com/ot6mTOnkls — BIOWEAPON ONE (@BIOWEAPONONE) April 10, 2022

Gex 3: Enter the Gekkoas well as other classic games, are also blocked for the same reason, and as far as we know there is no solution yet.

Sony He has not commented on the situation, so there is uncertainty about what will happen.

At the time of writing this note, cases continued to arrive at Christopher’s profile, encompassing more and more titles.

PlayStation 3 games weren’t spared either

It seemed that the problem was only affecting classic games, but helldiverswhich was released in 2015, was also marked with an expiration date of 1969, so it doesn’t work for some users either.

The only thing left for us to do is wait for Sony take knowledge of the problem to give us a prompt solution.

