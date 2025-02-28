The number awarded in the eleven draw this Thursday, February 27, 2025 is the 50618. The series corresponds to 003. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The daily coupon of the eleven offers Monday to Thursdayfor 1.5 euros, 55 prizes of 35,000 euros at five figures. In addition, the client has the opportunity, for 0.5 euros more, to also play in the series and win ´La Paga´ of 3,000 euros per month For 25 years, which will be added to the 35,000 euros award.

The eleven coupons They are marketed for the 20,000 vendors. As always, thanks to the point of sale terminal (TPV), the customer can choose the number you like best.

Once Awards

€ 35,000 at five figures.

€ 500 to the previous number and after the winner.

€ 200 to the last four figures.

€ 20 to the last three figures.

€ 6 to the last two figures.

€ 1.5 to the reimbursement to the dozen of Millar.

€ 1.5 to the reimbursement to the last figure.

Additional prizes with the pay:

€ 3,000 per month for 25 years at the 5 figures in the daily coupon and series.

€ 0.50 at the first figure of the daily coupon.

€ 0.50 at the last figure of the daily coupon.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es The award -winning numbers of the whole week can be checked.