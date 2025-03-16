The number awarded in the draw of the Eleven salary on Sunday, March 16, 2025 is the 66077 of the series 014. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Additional awards

Number: 08217, Series 033.

Number: 31091, Series 047.

Number: 72032, Series 020.

Number: 81573, Series 026.

The eleven salary

The coupon of the eleven offers, the weekendsa main prize at the five figures and series of 300,000 euros, plus 5,000 euros per month for 20 consecutive years to a single coupon of the number and series awarded in the first extraction.

In addition, it offers prizes for 2,000 euros per month for ten years consecutive, to the four coupons of the numbers and series awarded in one of the extractions from the second to the fifth. Also 54 prizes of 20,000 euros at the five figures of the number awarded in the first extraction. And prizes of 400, 200, 30, four and two euros.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es The award -winning numbers of the whole week can be checked.