The number awarded in the Eleven salary On Saturday, March 1, 2025, it was 56366, Series 010. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Additional awards

Number: 32729, Series 047.

Number: 34945, Series 041.

Number: 35021, Series 022.

Number: 86718, Series 014.

The eleven salary

The coupon of the eleven offers, on weekendsa main prize at the five figures and series of 300,000 euros, plus 5,000 euros per month for 20 consecutive years to a single coupon of the number and series awarded in the first extraction.

In addition, it offers Awards of 2,000 euros per month for ten years consecutive, to the four coupons of the numbers and series awarded in one of the extractions from the second to the fifth. Also 54 prizes of 20,000 euros at the five figures of the number awarded in the first extraction. And prizes of 400, 200, 30, four and two euros.

