He Eleven salary draw is celebrated on Saturdays and Sundays. The first prize is 5,000 euros per month for 20 years and 300,000 euros in cash. From 9:00 p.m., you can consult the election.

He coupon price to participate in the eleven salary is two euros. The winning coupon will be the one that continues the five numbers of the tenth plus a serial number. In addition, there are 54 prizes of 20,000 euros at five figures, among many others.

In the Economist website.es can be checked in lotteries all week.