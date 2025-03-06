He DIART OF THE DIARY OF THE ONCE CUPON IS CELEBRATED FROM MONDAY TO THURSDAY And it has a prize of 500,000 euros, if the coupon coincides with the entire winning combination, 49 awards of 35,000 euros at five figures and other awards. From 9:00 p.m., you can consult the election.

During The eleven draw, five balls between 0 and 9 are extractedwhich correspond to the tens of thousand, thousands of thousands, hundreds, tens and units, to give rise to the award -winning number. A ball from 1 to 50 will decide the graceful series in the raffle.

The product issuance will consist of 100,000 five -digit numbers between 00000 and 99999, plus a serial number between 1 and 50. In the Economist website.es can be checked in lotteries all week.