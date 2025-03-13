The winning number of this Thursday, March 13 has been 20104 and the series 030. He DIART OF THE DIARY OF THE ONCE CUPON IS CELEBRATED FROM MONDAY TO THURSDAY And it has a prize of 500,000 euros, if the coupon coincides with the entire winning combination, 49 awards of 35,000 euros at five figures and other awards. You can consult the Electoomista.It is the results of the draw of March 13, 2025

During The eleven draw, five balls between 0 and 9 are extractedwhich correspond to the tens of thousand, thousands of thousands, hundreds, tens and units, to give rise to the award -winning number. A ball from 1 to 50 will decide the graceful series in the raffle.

The product issuance will consist of 100,000 five -digit numbers between 00000 and 99999, plus a serial number between 1 and 50. In the Economist website.es can be checked in lotteries all week.