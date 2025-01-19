The winning combination of Gordo de la Primitiva on Sunday, January 19, 2025 is the one formed by the numbers 6, 9, 13, 30, 36. Key (refund) 5. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Awards

El Gordo de la Primitiva is played on sundaysa single draw per week. 55% of the proceeds go to these categories:

1st Category : if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched 2nd Category : if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched

: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched 3rd Category : if 4 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

: if 4 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched 4th Category : if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched

: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched 5th Category : if 3 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

: if 3 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched 6th Category : if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched

: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched 7th Category : if 2 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

: if 2 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched 8th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched

Refund: if the number intended for this prize matches the number on our ticket.

In the Lotteries section of 20minutos.es you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.