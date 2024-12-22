The winning combination of Gordo de la Primitiva on Sunday, December 22, 2024, was formed by the numbers 5, 12, 19, 34 and 40. The key number (refund) corresponded to 5. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Awards

El Gordo de la Primitiva plays the sundaysa single draw per week. 55% of the proceeds go to these categories:

1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched

3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund

4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched

5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund

6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched

7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund

8th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched

Refund: if the number intended for this prize matches the number on our ticket.

