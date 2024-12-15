He El Gordo de la Primitiva draw is held every Sunday. To play, you must select five numbers from a table of 54 and one more (the key number) from a table of 10. Starting at 9:30 p.m., you can check the results of the draw on December 15, 2024 at eleconomista.es

In this giveaway, you can play up to six combinations of five numbers and key number. El Gordo de la Primitiva allocates 55% of the proceeds to prizes.

The approximate chances of matching the combination of numbers in the first category (5+1) is 1 in 1,625,100, according to the State Lottery and Betting website. In the on the economist.es website you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.