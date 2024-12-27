He ONCE Cuponazo draw is held every Friday and there may be a prize of 6,000,000 euros if all five numbers and the series are correct. Starting at 9:00 p.m., you can check the results of the draw on December 27, 2024 at eleconomista.es

He Couponazo price is three euros. The winning combination of the first prize will be made up of a five-digit number between 00000 and 99999, plus a serial number whose five digits and series match those of the winning number and series.

Now with the Cuponazo, both the first and last figures of the coupon have a prize. Apart from the first prize, you can win one of the 134 prizes of 40,000 euros, among others. In the on the economist.es website you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.