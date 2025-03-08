The number awarded in the Eleven couponazo on Friday, March 7, 2025 has been 78194, Series 057. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The couponazo of the eleven Offer every Fridayfor three euros, a prize at the five figures plus 9 million euros, and six second prizes of 100,000 euros to as many extractions, also with series. If you opt for the XXL couponazofor five euros, the award rises to 15 million and 200,000 euros, respectively.

In addition, they can win 134 prizes of 25,000 euros at 5 figures of the first prize, which grow up to 40,000 euros to the coupon in option XXL. The raffle offers another 800,000 minor awards at 4, 3 or 2 figures of the 6 second category extractions.

The coupons of the eleven are marketed by the 20,000 agents Sellers

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es The award -winning numbers of the whole week can be checked.