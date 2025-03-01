The number awarded in the Eleven couponazo on Friday, February 28, 2025 has been 48302, Series 127. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

He Eleven couponazo It offers every Friday, for three euros, an award at the five series more series of 9 million euros, and six second prizes of 100,000 euros to as many extractions, also with series. If you opt for the XXL couponazofor five euros, the award rises to 15 million and 200,000 euros, respectively.

In addition, they can win 134 prizes of 25,000 euros at 5 figures of the first prize, which grow up to 40,000 euros to the coupon in option XXL. The raffle offers another 800,000 minor awards at 4, 3 or 2 figures of the 6 second category extractions.

The coupons of the eleven are marketed by the 20,000 agents Sellers

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es The award -winning numbers of the whole week can be checked.