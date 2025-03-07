He Eleven couponazo draw is celebrated every Friday And you can have a prize of 6,000,000 euros if the five numbers and the series are right. From 9:00 p.m., you can consult the election.

He couponazo price is three euros. The first prize winning combination will be formed by a five -digit number between 00000 and 99999, plus a serial number whose five figures and series They coincide with those of the number and series awarded.

Now with the couponazo, Both the first and the last figures of the coupon have a prize. Apart from the first prize, you can win one of the 134 awards of 40,000 euros, among others. In the Economist website.es can be checked in lotteries all week.