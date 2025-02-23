The winning combination of the bonoloto raffle on Sunday, February 23, 2025 is the one formed by the numbers 2, 7, 34, 36, 41 and 49. Complementary 15reimbursement 9. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The bonoloto raffle is celebrated Monday to Sunday and is regulated by lotías and bets of the state. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest raffle of those organized by LAE.

To play it is necessary to make at least two bets. In the Simple modalitythe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the Multiple modality You can reach 11 numbers per bet.

