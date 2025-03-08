The Bonoloto winning combination On Saturday, March 8, 2025, it has been formed by numbers 6, 19, 25, 37, 42 and 40. The complementary number has been 16 and the refund has corresponded to 4. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The bonoloto draw is celebrated Monday to Sunday and is regulated by lotteries and bets of the state. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest raffle of those organized by LAE.

To play it is necessary Perform at least two bets. In the simple modality, the player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, from which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality you can reach 11 numbers per bet.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es The award -winning numbers of the whole week can be checked.