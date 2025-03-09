The Bonoloto is celebrated from Monday to Sunday and is regulated by lotteries and bets of the state. Bets have a price of 0.50 eurosthe most economical raffle of those organized by Lae. As of 9:30 p.m., you can consult the election. It is the results of the draw of March 9, 2025.

To participate in the bonoloto raffle, it will be necessary to perform at least two bets. In simple bets, the player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, from which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In multiple bets you can reach 11 numbers per bet.

During the draw, they are taken apart from The award -winning numbersa complementary number and a reimbursement ranging from 0 to 9. The reimbursement is randomly assigned by the central lottery systems. In the Economist website.es can be checked in lotteries all week.