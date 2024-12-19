The winning numbers for this Wednesday, December 18, have been 04, 07, 18, 26, 27, 39; the complementary 20 and the refund 4. The Bonoloto is held from Monday to Sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 eurosthe most economical draw organized by LAE. You can check the results of the draw on December 18, 2024 at eleconomista.es.

To participate in the Bonoloto draw, it will be necessary to at least two bets. In simple bets, the player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In multiple bets you can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.

During the draw, they are drawn apart from the winning numbersa complementary number and a refund ranging from 0 to 9. The refund is randomly assigned by the Central Lottery Systems. In the on the economist.es website you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.