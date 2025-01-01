The winning combination of the Bonoloto for this Wednesday, January 1, 2025 is 18, 33, 8, 41, 45 and 11. The complementary number is 40 and the refund is 6. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The Bonoloto draw is held Monday to Sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

To play you need to make at least two bets. In the simple modethe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality You can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.

