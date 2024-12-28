The winning combination of the Bonoloto on Saturday, December 28, 2024 is the one formed by the numbers 6, 14, 37, 39, 41 and 43. Complementary 20refund 8. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The Bonoloto draw is held Monday to Sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

To play you need to make at least two bets. In the simple modethe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality You can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.

