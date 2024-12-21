The winning combination of the Bonoloto draw on Friday, December 20, 2024, was the one formed by the numbers 3, 7, 9, 15, 33 and 49. The complementary number was 21 and the refund corresponded to 7. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The Bonoloto draw is held from monday to sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

to play It is necessary to place at least two bets. In the simple mode, the player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple mode you can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.

