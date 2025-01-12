The Bonoloto is held from Monday to Sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 eurosthe most economical draw organized by LAE. Starting at 9:30 p.m., you can check the results of the draw on January 12, 2025 at eleconomista.es.

To participate in the Bonoloto draw, it will be necessary to at least two bets. In simple bets, the player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In multiple bets you can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.

During the draw, they are drawn apart from the winning numbersa complementary number and a refund ranging from 0 to 9. The refund is randomly assigned by the Central Lottery Systems. In the on the economist.es website you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.