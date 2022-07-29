





Being elderly and retired in Brazil is not easy and any extra money left over at the end of the month is valuable.

Although retirement in the country is based on the minimum wage, it is possible for the elderly to benefit from some benefits that can make their lives better. Check it out below:

property tax

Some cities exempt the elderly from paying the Urban Property and Territorial Tax (IPTU), but they may have their own rules. In São Paulo, for example, retirees are entitled to an exemption who: do not have another property in the city, use the property as a residence, monthly income that does not exceed three minimum wages, property must be part of the applicant’s assets and that the market value of the property does not exceed R$ 1,369,813.

Transport

Free transportation is one of the benefits most desired by this part of the population. In addition to exemption from paying fees within the city, they have the right to travel interstate, as companies need to reserve two spaces for seniors with an income of up to 2 minimum wages per month (R$2,424).

Leisure

Seniors can guarantee half-price tickets to various cultural events such as: concerts; theater performances; movie tickets; entrance to museums; soccer games; and sporting events in general.

Income tax

INSS retirees and pensioners over the age of 65 have an extra exemption on their income tax return. In addition to the traditional R$ 1,903.98, which is valid for everyone, there is another exemption range, of the same value, for this installment.

preferential service

Elderly people aged 60 years and over have the right to receive preferential, immediate and individualized care in public and private institutions that provide care to the population.

The Elderly Person’s Statute also guarantees preference in processes carried out in public spheres, financial institutions and preferential service with the Federal Public Defender’s Office.

Continuing Payment Benefit

Low-income seniors over 65 years old who do not have the necessary contribution time to retire from the INSS are entitled to the Continued Provision Benefit (BPC).

To receive the payment of a minimum wage per month, you must meet the following requirements:

Have a family income equal to or less than ¼ of the minimum wage (R$ 303.00) for each family member who lives with the elderly person;

Be registered in the CadÚnico of the federal government.

medication

The elderly are guaranteed, based on the SUS, to receive medication free of charge, especially for continuous use. Prosthetics and resources related to treatment, housing and rehabilitation must also be guaranteed.

Parking

Public and private places must guarantee at least 5% of vacancies for the elderly. However, it is necessary to pay attention to municipal laws, since to be able to take advantage of these vacancies it is necessary to have a special card.



