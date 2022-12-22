Sergio Ibarra, better known as the ‘Checho’, has become the revelation of Latina in recent times, but few know that the sports commentator is happily married to his wife, whom he calls his ‘Patroness’ on television screens. The former soccer player is outside the controversies and spends his days in peace next to his partner, although for reasons of the Qatar 2022 World Cup he traveled to cover the championship and was away from her for many days.

After the final in which her native Argentina won, Ibarra received a surprise call from her in full live broadcast by Latina. He knows more about this relationship and how her love story began.

His wife’s name

‘Checho’ Ibarra is very reserved with his personal life, which is why he does not usually expose his family to television cameras. Little is known of the name of his wife, whom he addresses on screen as his ‘Patroness’.

However, in previous interviews, the former soccer player revealed that his name is Rocío and they have been married for just over 29 years. The woman knew him from a very young age in the north of the country, when he was a teenager and there was a strong attraction between them.

‘Checho’ Ibarra with his wife drinking wine. Photo: Instagram

How did ‘Checho’ Ibarra meet his wife?

The love story of ‘Checho’ Ibarra and his wife Dew started at a very young age. In an interview, the ex-soccer player said that his first meeting was accidental.

The athlete arrived in Peru at the age of 19 and, when trying to talk with who would be his fiancée years later, he said a few words that were misinterpreted. “I did not know that here it is a bad word, in my Argentina it means girl because she was only 16”, he told Trome.

The former Cienciano striker later approached her to apologize and they began a friendship. After several outings, they made their relationship official and got married.

‘Checho’ Ibarra with his wife. Photo: Instagram/Sergio Ibarra

How many children do they have?

The couple got engaged in marriage and, during their coexistence, went through ups and downs. However, he mentions that the basis of a happy union is communication and trust.

Fruit of this union were born Vanina Pamela, Valentina and Facundo. “I always thank God for having her by my side. I prefer that something happen to me than to her, because, if she leaves me, I am sure that at the hour I would die because I cannot live without her”, were the words of the scorer in a chat with another medium, years ago.

Sergio Ibarra worried about his wife’s health after being operated on in full quarantine. Photo: Instagram

‘Checho’ Ibarra broke when Argentina went to the final in Qatar

A few days ago, Argentina made it to the final in Qatar. One of the happiest was Sergio ‘Checho’ IbarraArgentinian but with a Peruvian heart, who traveled thousands of kilometers to live the World Cup experience and in a link with Latina could not avoid breaking down after passing the team of his life.

“I’m crazy, man. We are in the final”, said the top scorer of Peruvian soccer, who is characterized by always being cheerful and fun, very excited.

Sergio Ibarra was moved to reveal that he misses his wife

On December 19 in a link from Qatar, Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra He was surprised by his wife, who dedicated a few words to him that made the former Cienciano del Cusco player shed tears. The ‘Patrona’ told her husband that they miss him and that she is greatly missed by her family.

“I miss you too my love. You are always by my side, through thick and thin. You are my reason. I miss you, tomorrow I will see you. All this I do for you and the boys. You know it very well,” said the former soccer player.

‘Checho’ Ibarra and his wife surprise their daughter on her birthday

The ex-footballer Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra and his wife Rocío González Prada gave a loving birthday greeting to their daughter Valentina Ibarra on her birthday. Valentina Ibarra, the second daughter of the also sports commentator, shared the greeting of her parents on her social platforms: a kiss on each of her cheeks.

“‘Checho’ Ibarra, Rocío González, my whole life,” wrote the young woman.

‘Checho’ Ibarra and his wife celebrated their descendant’s birthday. Photo: diffusion

Argentine fan ignores ‘Checho’ Ibarra

Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra was one of the most excited commentators after the three-time championship that his native Argentina achieved by winning the 2022 World Cup. The former soccer player was very happy during a link he had with Latina; however, he did not imagine that he would star in an awkward moment.

While Ibarra and a Latina reporter were interviewing an Argentine fan outside Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, the journalist asked the man if he could see the penalties, since ‘Checho’ missed them. “I don’t know who ‘Checho’ is, but I did see the penalties,” the young man said to everyone’s surprise.

Magaly Medina minimizes ‘Checho’ Ibarra in Qatar 2022

The sportscaster Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra He was harshly criticized by host Magaly Medina for his presence in Qatar 2022 as part of the Latina coverage. Previously, “Urraca” would have questioned the fact that channel 2 did not broadcast all the matches of the tournament, despite calling itself “the World Cup channel.”

“They celebrated that theCzech‘ He reached his first World Cup. How did he get there? Because the channel gave him a ticket, not because he was an extraordinary player and that with his team he reached a world cup. He never made it to any World Cup,” said the presenter of the program “Magaly TV, the firm.”

‘Checho’ Ibarra became a trend in the US vs. Welsh

The commentator Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra He was criticized when in the sports block he leads he committed a blooper while talking about a player who was part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, who participated in the United States vs. Wales, November 21.

It happens that the former soccer player mispronounced the name of Garteh Bale and told him “Gary Bale” at various times during the broadcast. In addition, he affirmed that the attacker from Wales carries out his career in Europe, but this is not true because he currently plays for Los Angeles in the MLS. This caused him to receive several comments on social networks.

Comments from users about ‘Checho’ Ibarra. Photo: Capture Twitter

This is how ‘Checho’ Ibarra from Qatar said goodbye

The ex-footballer Sergio Ibarra He was one of the special envoys for Latina’s coverage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. From the beginning he was very excited to be able to see Argentina play in the sports tournament.

After the final where the team led by Lionel Messi managed to raise the long-awaited World Cup, the Argentine uploaded a photo where he is seen celebrating very excitedly with the albiceleste flag, with the message: “The illusion is over.”

Sergio Ibarra is a former soccer player for Cienciano del Cusco. Photo: Instagram/ Sergio Ibarra.

Where did ‘Checho’ Ibarra live before arriving in Peru?

Well-known Latina commentator, Sergio Ibarra He was not born in Peru, but he considers it his second home, because here he met the love of his life. The popular ‘Checho’ was born in 1973 in Córdoba, Argentina and in 1992 he came to our country looking to improve his professional career as a soccer player.

“I came to look for my career here. He had made his debut at the age of 16 in an amateur team. I arrived here for the Copa Perú, and then I was able to come to Ciclista Lima in the second division. My idea was to get fully into being a footballer and make a career. It didn’t cross my mind to get married or find love here,” said the former technical director.

‘Checho’ Ibarra, former soccer player. Photo: diffusion

Clubs where ‘Checho’ Ibarra played

Sergio Ramon Ibarra, In his soccer career, he played for various clubs in the Peruvian tournament. He played as a striker and scored hundreds of goals.

He went from Alianza Atlético, Sport Boys, Jose Gálvez, Deportivo Coopsol and Cienciano. In all, he made 276 touchdowns.

Sergio Ibarra in Cienciano. Photo: Andean

‘Checho’ Ibarra warned for going to pichanga

The ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal caused a shake in the show business. As you remember, both were supported by two well-known show business women in affectionate situations after going to a pichanga.

In this sense, “Checho” Ibarra told the journalist Lorena Álvarez that he went to a soccer game in mid-April. He did not wait for his partner’s response: “Careful!” She exclaimed ironically.

Sergio Ibarra and Lorena Álvarez are co-workers at the Latina newscast. Photo: Capture America

‘Checho’ Ibarra was excited when he found out that he would go to Qatar

The ‘Checho’ Ibarra He was surprised by the production of Latina in June 2022. The soccer player was excited to find out on the news that he is going to Qatar to cover the playoffs of Peru vs. Australia.

“He’s going to Qatar for the repechage, sir,” Lorena Álvarez told him. “About time, dad. Thank you in first class”, replied the ex-soccer player.