It was not enough. Checho Ibarra He was the protagonist tonight of a new elimination round where the level of difficulty was higher. After preparing suspiro a la Lima and duck with mint with sour orange sauce, the former soccer player said goodbye to his teammates and thanked the jury for the opportunity to participate. However, Peláez announced that next Monday, Checho Ibarra and the others eliminated will have one last chance to return to the competition and be the next great chef of this season.

So, Flor Polo, Renato Rossini, Renato Rossini Jr., Saskia Bernaola, Ximena Hoyos and Checho Ibarra will return to the cooking station where they will face public figures who have never stepped foot on the set. Only the best will be able to return to ‘The Great Chef’ to show that they have worked on their culinary skills.

