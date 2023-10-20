The ex-football player Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra He not only surprised with his skill in football, but also with his charisma on national television, since he works as a sports commentator on Latin. Currently, the Argentine is one of the members of the fourth season of the culinary reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, in which he has been demonstrating his skills in the kitchen thanks to the tips provided by his wife Rocío Gonzálezwhom he calls ‘Patron’,

His 30 years of solid relationship with Rocío González has kept them on the sidelines, but on one occasion the former Cienciano technical director told how he began his love story with the mother of his three children. At that time, Ibarra pointed out that he met her in the north of Peru.

Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra has been in a relationship with his wife Rocío González for 30 years. Photo: Sergio Ibarra/Instagram

How many years older is ‘Checho’ Ibarra than his wife Rocío González?

Although no further details are known about his family made up of Rocío González from Piura, the native of Córdoba revealed that he arrived on Peruvian soil in the early 90s to be part of the Alianza Atlético de Sullana squad. This team helped him show what he was capable of on the courts, but it also allowed him to meet the ‘Patrona’.

According to the Argentine, in 1992, he met his future wife in a northern market when she was 16 and he was 19. Since then, 31 years have passed. Thus, ‘Checho’ Ibarra is 50 and his wife Rocío, 47; that is to say, the ex-footballer is 3 years older.

Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra and Rocío González have 3 children. Photo: Sergio Ibarra/Instagram

The beginning of their love story was somewhat bumpy, since Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra He expressed a word that has another meaning in Peru, but in his country it refers to a teenager.

“I saw her working in a supermarket and I said, ‘What are you doing selling here?’ (…) “I was 19 years old, I had just arrived in Peru and I didn’t know that it is a bad word here, in my Argentina it means little girl, because I was only 16.”he explained in an interview for Trome.

How many children do Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra and Rocío González have?

After meeting in an accident, ‘Checho’ Ibarra saw the young woman again when he accompanied his friend to store his car in a garage, where he realized that the owner was his future wife’s mother. During their 30-year relationship, their three children were born: children: Vanina Pamela, Valentina and Facundo.