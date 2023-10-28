Join the La República WhatsApp channel

El ‘Checho’ Ibarra and Christian Ysla They became the new convicts of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. After presenting his dishes in this new episode of the culinary reality show, broadcast this Friday, October 27, two participants They did not convince the judges of the program. After receiving the worst ratings, they will now have to test their culinary game on elimination night to avoid saying goodbye to the show.

On the other hand, Monica Zevallos and Fiorella Cayo They were the only participants who did comply with the jury’s request and managed to save themselves. In this episode of the culinary reality show, broadcast by Latin, the contestants prepared typical American dishes: pancakes with honey, egg, bacon and maple syrup; and shredded pork with macaroni and cheese.