Checho Ibarra and Rocío Gonzáles are one of the most solid couples in the industry. The sports commentator and his wife decided to renew their vows at the beginning of January, but recently a curious and tender video came to light in which the 'Patrona' is seen singing one of the greatest hits of the acclaimed musical group. Serrano Heart.

What happened to 'Checho' Ibarra and his wife Rocío Gonzáles?

Beautiful! At the private, small, but significant party that the couple organized after their vow renewal, the famous 'Patroness' demonstrated his singing ability and sang 'Your absence', by Corazón Serrano, out loud for the 'Checho' Ibarra. While she sang, he looked at him with the eyes of a lover.

The video went viral on Rocío Gonzáles' TikTok account, who wrote: “We love this song.” So far, the video has more than 73,000 likes and 2,000 comments from netizens, who applaud the journalist's love for Rocío.

'Checho' and his wife renewed their vows. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

What did netizens say?

The most excited about the video were the women who did not miss the look of 'Checho' and commented: “Aand, please, someone who looks at me like 'Checho' looks at his wife”, “Couples like Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and Cynthia, and 'Checho' and his 'Patrona', are one of the loves that we should have”, “I love when I see so much love in a couple”, “How beautiful how he looks at his wife”“, and others.

The video became so viral that Lesly Aguila herself also commented on it: “Qoh cute Thank you for liking our music, even more so the song I sing.”. The singer's comment was filled with likes.