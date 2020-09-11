The kinfolk of the previous emissary of the self-proclaimed Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (CRI) Akhmed Zakayev, who lives in Nice Britain and is needed by Russia, determined to oppose him. Reported by Instagram-account “Chechnya on-line”.

It’s alleged that the Zakayev household organized a gathering after his statements in regards to the arrest of two sisters, two brothers and nephews, in addition to phrases of assist to the Telegram channel 1ADAT, which publishes details about abductions and detentions in Chechnya. “The household of the Zakayevs, after the following provocative statements of their relative, determined to publicly condemn the nationwide traitor Akhmed Zakayev, hiding in England, who yesterday assumed full duty for a bunch of swearing individuals who insult the Chechen individuals,” the publication says.

Different Instagram-account eldit_net reported that one in all Zakayev’s brothers denied details about his detention. “I discovered in regards to the ‘abduction’ of me and my kinfolk from the media. I don’t perceive the place we acquired this data. Now I’m at residence secure and sound. True, I’m not but conscious of my brother’s statements, however I can guarantee you that every thing is so as with me and my kinfolk and we’re all at residence, ”mentioned Ali Zakayev.

The arrest of Zakayev’s kinfolk grew to become identified the day earlier than, on September 10. A supply from the BBC Russian Service, on situation of anonymity, defined that the Zakayevs had been taken to speak to the speaker of the republican parliament Magomed Daudov, after which they had been launched.

Earlier in September, a video appeared on the community allegedly with the participation of the moderator of the Telegram channel 1ADAT. Within the footage, the younger man introduces himself as 19-year-old Salman Tepsurkaev, apologizes and sits on a bottle. He additionally says that on this approach he punishes himself and passes the baton to the 1ADAT directors.

After that, Akhmed Zakayev spoke in assist of the Telegram channel by recording a corresponding video message.

Akhmed Zakayev was a brigadier common of the CRI, its Minister of Tradition, Overseas Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister. In the course of the second Chechen struggle he commanded unlawful armed teams on the territory of the republic. In 2001, the Russian authorities accused Zakayev of terrorism and the homicide of civilians and put him on the worldwide needed checklist. Two years later, the London Magistrates’ Court docket refused to extradite the emissary to Moscow, Nice Britain granted him political asylum.