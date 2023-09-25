Chechnya | Ramzan Kadyrov published a video in which he praises his son who is abusing a prisoner

Ramzan Kadyrov has increasingly brought his three teenage sons into the public eye.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov published a video on his Telegram channel in which a man dressed in khaki is assaulting another man.

In the text accompanying the video, Kadyrov says that he is proud of his teenage son, who is beating the man accused of burning the Koran.

The abuser in the video is presumably Kadyrov’s son Adam.

“Without exaggeration, I am proud of my son Adam’s actions,” the video message read.

Kadyrov’s the video message is related to the news reported a month ago, according to which Adam Kadyrov had abused a man who was in prison.

Father Kadyrov wanted to publish the video so that there would be no ambiguity as to whether his son Adam had really acted like this.

Kadyrov has increasingly brought his three teenage sons into the public eye.

Last year, he claimed the boys were fighting in Ukraine and posted a picture of them standing in a trench.

Kadyrov’s eldest son is 17 years old Amat Kadyrov was photographed by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with in the Kremlin last March, the news agency Reuters reports.

Kadyrov has brutally ruled Russia’s Chechnya since 2007. He succeeded his father, who was murdered in 2004.

Kadyrov has been a staunch supporter of Putin in Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Recently, there have been widespread rumors about the poor health of the 46-year-old Kadyrov.

