Chechens are fighting on both sides in the Ukraine war. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Maximilian Clarke

In the Ukraine conflict, many Chechens are fighting on Kiev’s side. For them, the third war against Russia has already begun.

Munich/Kiev – Chechnya has already fought two wars against Russia. The first between 1994 and 1996, the second from 1999 to 2009. Russia each managed to regain control of the region striving for independence. Now the Chechens are preparing for the next war.

Chechnya expects new war against Russia: “This time we will win”

For many it has already begun. Numerous Chechens are already fighting the hated enemy – namely in Ukraine conflict on the side of Kiev. “This is the third Chechen war – and this time we will win,” a soldier told a reporter for the US newspaper political. He is one of 150 to 200 volunteers supporting Ukraine. They all distance themselves from fighters for Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov, who are on the side of the Kremlin.

It’s not just solidarity with Ukraine that drives most soldiers to defend Bakhmut. They are aware that they are ultimately there to Chechnya to fight, it was said. In case of Russia’s defeat in Ukraine, they expect that there will be an armed uprising not only in their homeland, but in the whole Caucasus region, in Dagestan, in Ingushetia, in North and South Ossetia.

Chechens fighting alongside Ukraine: ‘We’re fed up with Russia’

“If Russia loses this war, it can no longer exist as a state. It is impossible. It will fall apart,” replies a soldier. Still, they hope that Ukraine wins the war. “We’re fed up with Russia,” says a Chechen commander. “We just need freedom. People need freedom.”

The Chechens have great hopes in the expected spring offensive in Ukraine. Defeating Russia will not be easy, “but the fight must go on,” says one of the soldiers. Also other volunteers from the autonomous republic in the North Caucasus want to avenge past Russian attacks on their homeland. (mt)