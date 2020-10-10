Chechnya Chechen activist living in Finland fears target of assassination plan – Musa Lomayev tells STT that half a million dollars would have been promised to kill him

The Krp investigates the preparation for a felony against a serious life or health. The police are silent about the details.

In Finland a resident Chechen activist fears for his life. Musa Lomajev tells STT that he has received threatening messages from his home country in recent months and believes he is the target of a wage murder plan in Finland.

There have been several assassinations of Chechen refugees in European countries in just over a year. In July, Lomayev’s friend was murdered in Austria.

Lomayev has once again been in public in his home country when his complaint against the Russian state was settled in the European Court of Human Rights (EIT) at the end of September. According to an EIT ruling, Lomayev was tortured by police in Chechnya in the Russian Federation in 2004.

However, the man’s situation became precarious even before the EIT’s settlement, when he received messages about the alleged murder plan on 22 August.

According to reports, half a million US dollars would have been promised a reward for the murder of Lomayev.

“A couple of hours ago there was a meeting at the Hotel President in Moscow. You will be given $ 500,000, ”the messages seen by STT say.

Lomayev says the messages came from Chechnya from activists with sources of Chechnya’s authoritarian leader Ramzan Kadyrovin close circle. According to the reports, the subscribers of the alleged assassination are aware of Lomajev’s information, including their place of work and home address.

“They took you for processing now,” the messages warn.

BTI has not been able to verify the veracity of the messages or the identity of the senders.

“I know someone is trying to kill me,” Lomayev says.

BTI has verified the identity of Musa Lomayev.

Lomayev says that he has contacted the Finnish police about the threat he is experiencing.

In Finland, the Central Criminal Police (CPC) specializes in combating international, organized, professional and other serious crime.

“Generally speaking, I can say that we have examined grossly life or health of a crime against the preparation, where I am director of the investigation,” said Detective Mika Ihaksinen central criminal police.

However, Ihaksinen does not take a position on the person involved in the case or on other details of the criminal suspicion. Nor does he disclose what coercive measures or other powers have been used in the CRP’s case or what co-operation has been established with other authorities, such as the security police and the local police.

“In the pre-trial investigation, I use all the means that the law allows. All those that are considered necessary or useful for solving a possible crime, ”Ihaksinen states without specifying the means.

According to Lomajev, the Finnish authorities have, among other things, urged him to stop being active Their Youtube channel updating. Lomayev stopped making videos in early September, but resumed publishing after the EIT settlement.

On the canal, Lomayev criticized Ramzan Kadyrov and his regime for, among other things, saying they were torturing prisoners and beating people down the street. He also told in his videos about the threat he received.

Founded in May, the channel has more than 8,000 followers and videos have been viewed tens of thousands of times.

As an activist, Lomayev is accustomed to intimidation and hate speech.

“However, I feel like this is more serious than before,” he says of the messages he received in August.

Supo: The threat of Chechen killings is not ruled out in Finland

The protection police (supo) say that Chechen dissidents have been under threat for a long time and that there have been a number of murders and their attempts in Europe recently.

“The security police have paid attention to the situation and actively obtained information about it. There have been recent cases in Austria, Germany, Sweden and France. In the light of these events, the threat has not been ruled out in Finland either, ”STT is told by e-mail.

In the last year or so, there have been at least four murders of Chechens and their attempts in European countries. The cases have been widely reported in the international media.

Reportedly, the most recent murder took place in July, when the 43-year-old Mamihan Umarov shot at an Austrian mall. The case has been reported, among other things Financial Times. Two Russian men were arrested for the work.

Umarov posted videos on Youtube that harshly criticized Kadyrov. The blogger known by the nickname Anzor was a friend of Lomajev, who lives in Finland and is afraid of assassination.

The Russian state violated the human rights treaty in the Lomayev case

Lomayev, 39, says that he has lived in Finland since 2007 and has been granted asylum in Finland. BTI has not seen the documents on the asylum, but has confirmed the matter from several sources.

Lomayev has lived an ordinary life in Finland. He is the father of five children and works in the construction industry in the Helsinki region. At the same time, he has told the public about human rights violations in Chechnya and criticized the actions of the region’s administration.

Lomayev has also spoken openly about the torture he has experienced. According to a September EIT ruling, the Russian state violated the European Convention on Human Rights, Article 3 of which prohibits torture.

In addition, the EIT considered, on the basis of the evidence, that Lomayev’s arrest was not registered until more than a day after his arrest. Thus, Russia violated his right to freedom and security.

“His unregistered arrest left him entirely at the mercy of the detainees, endangering his personal safety and exposing him to assault,” the verdict says.

The solution of the EIT was unanimous. The Russian state denied the human rights violation. The EIT ordered the Russian State to pay Lomajevo EUR 50,500 in damages and EUR 2,000 in costs.

In its decision, the EIT concealed the applicants’ names, but the BTI has confirmed that this is the case of Musa Lomayev.

Police tortured Lomayev almost daily for 10 months

Lomayev says he was among the independence insurgents in 1999, when the second war in Chechnya began. Lomayev was 18 at the time and says he has been at war for a few months. The war continued until 2009.

Lomayev was arrested in 2004 for his involvement in insurgency in the war. He confessed to the charges as a result of the torture and was in prison for almost a year, where he says he was tortured almost daily.

Eventually, more than ten months later, he was released from charges and imprisonment.

Information on Lomayev’s arrest, charges, trial and torture can be found in a number of sources, including a recent EIT ruling. According to the EIT, Lomayev reports his experiences consistently and the statements of doctors support what he says.

The EIT judgment also states that Lomajevi has been treated at the Rehabilitation Center for the Tortured in Finland. Medical experts at the center have said in their reports that Lomayev’s injuries and symptoms are similar to the torture he described. For example, he reported several scars on his body, such as a 10-centimeter-long scar on his head.

The murdered Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya wrote about Lomayev’s experiences

A couple of months after his release from prison in 2005, Lomayev fled the country. He says that he and his wife left for Poland, from where they moved to Finland after a couple of years.

Since then, Lomayev has spoken about the human rights situation in Chechnya. For example, a Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya wrote in 2005 On the torture experienced by Lomayev and other Chechens.

Politkovskaya was known as the president of Russia Vladimir Putin criticism and articles on human rights violations in the Chechen war. Politkovskaya was shot in the elevator of her home in Moscow in October 2006.

Lomayev says his relatives living in Chechnya have also been threatened and harassed for years. They have also been beaten, and Lomayev’s mother has been tried to kill many times, Lomayev says.

Relatives wonder why Lomayev still continues to speak in public.

“I tell them that all my friends have been killed. I have been tortured. I know all about it. I can’t keep quiet. I have to talk about it. ”

Putin has appointed an authoritarian leader in Chechnya

In the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, two wars were fought in the 1990s until 2009.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 people have fled Europe to Chechnya. About 1.2 million people still live in the area.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been accused of serious human rights abuses for years. Vladimir Putin appointed Kadyrov to lead Chechnya in 2007.

Putin has given Kadyrov a large budget as well as a free hand to keep the region under control. Kadyrov, for his part, is loyal to Putin.

Civic activists, critics of the administration and journalists have been threatened, beaten, kidnapped and arrested. Kadyrov’s troops have been reported to torture prisoners and persecute sexual minorities.

Dissidents have disappeared and murdered both in Chechnya and elsewhere, but there is no definite information on the perpetrators of the killings.

In Germany, it is believed that the Russian central government committed last year’s assassination

In addition to Austria, Chechens who fled to Europe have been murdered in just over a year in France and Germany.

In August last year, a 40-year-old former Chechen rebel was shot dead in a park in Berlin. Zelimhan Hangoshvili. In June this year, German prosecutors said they believed the Russian central government had ordered the murder.

The accused is a Russian man with links to the Russian security service, the FSB. The trial for the alleged assassination began on Wednesday in Germany.

In January Imran Aliyev, 44, was found stabbed in Lille, France. Aliyev was known for criticizing Kadyrov. Prosecutors say the suspected murderer fled to Russia the day after the stabbing, reported Washington Post.

In Sweden, on the other hand, the murder remained an attempt when a well-known Chechen activist Tumso Abdurahmanov survived the attack in Gävle in February.

BBC’s according to the 34-year-old Abdurahmanov had published a video of the events after he had gotten on top of his attacker and started filming him.

The man, who broke into the activist’s home and armed with a hammer, tells in a video that he comes from Moscow and was sent by a man from Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. A Russian man was later arrested on suspicion of the case.

In 2009, a Chechen complainant to the EIT was assassinated

A complaint to the EIT against the Chechen regime has in the past been linked to an assassination when Kadyrov’s former guard Umar Israilov was killed in Vienna, Austria in 2009. Israilov was also a former separatist fighter.

Israilov had lodged a complaint with the EIT alleging, among other things, that he had been tortured by Kadyrov while in custody. In addition to the media, the case has been reported by the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch.

Musa Lomayev, who lives in Finland, fears that recent events are just the beginning.

“Now they’re killing Chechens everywhere. After that, they kill other people. They can do it anywhere. They have money, and they have power, ”he says.