Chechnya | AFP: A video message was published on Kadyrov’s channel denying rumors of illness

There have been widespread rumors about Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s poor health in recent days.

Ramzan Kadyrov A video was published on the Telegram channel on Sunday, in which a man who looks like Kadyrov walks with a raincoat on a rainy street and urges everyone to do sports, the news agency AFP reports.

It has not been possible to verify the recording time of the video.

“I recommend to everyone who doesn’t know how to distinguish truth from lies on the internet, to take a walk in the fresh air and put their thoughts in order. The rain is wonderfully refreshing!”, read in connection with the video message.

In recent days, there have been rumors about the poor health of the 46-year-old Kadyrov.

The Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported on Friday the spokesperson of the Ukrainian military intelligence Andri Yusov said that Kadyrov was in a critical condition. Several media even mentioned that Kadyrov might be in a coma.

of HS experts interviewed on Saturday considered it possible that rumors related to Kadyrov’s health are just rumors.

Research doctor at the Institute of Foreign Policy Kristiina Silvan considered it possible that the spreader of the rumors was Kadyrov himself.

Researcher at the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute By Ivan U. Klyszcz according to the Ukrainian intelligence service, where the information about Kadyrov’s poor health comes from, may also have its own interest in spreading the rumor about Russia falling apart.

Chechnya belongs to Russia, but it is brutally ruled by Kadyrov, who is supported by the Russian regime.

Last March, rumors about Kadyrov’s poor health were spread. Kadyrov himself then stated that the rumors originated from his enemies.

Read more: Researchers: Rumors About Chechen Leader Kadyrov’s Health May Be Just Rumors – ‘This Could Be His Trading’

Read more: Ukrainian intelligence: Chechen leader Kadyrov is in critical condition

Read more: The war in Ukraine can become Putin’s swan song, says Mark Galeotti, who has studied Russia for a long time