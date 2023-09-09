Chechitoin the coming days, will perform at the nightclub Yarita Lizeth Yanaricoin the city of Juliacain Fist. After ‘Bad Bunny de la Chicha’ and Los Cómplices de la Cumbia announced their return to the stage, after denouncing that they were receiving extortion threats, they are preparing a series of presentations.

Just a few hours ago, it was reported that the singer Sergio Romero, known to his fans asChechito, will be in the city of Juliaca and the publication of the event had dozens of reactionsbecause it will be held in the nightclub owned by ‘Chinita del Amor’.

When and where will Chechito and Los Cómplices de la Cumbia perform in Juliaca?

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 29 at the Yarita Lizeth’s Roma nightclub, premises located between Jirón Piérola and El Maestro avenue, in the city of Juliaca.

When will tickets for Chechito’s presentation in Juliaca go on sale?

According to what was explained by the event organizers, people can call 948 340 999 to reserve their tickets. Through communication, they indicated that Ticket prices will be known on Monday, September 11, the day they will go on sale.

