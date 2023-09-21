Chechito, a singer known as the ‘Bad Bunny of Peruvian Chicha’, became popular on TikTok and, little by little, has gained more followers in the world of music. Despite the insecurity that our country is experiencing and the threats that he receives, the artist continues to perform because the public acclaims him. In this note, we tell you more little-known facts about the vocalist of Los Cómplices de la Cumbia.

Who is Chechito, the popular ‘Bad Bunny of Peruvian Chicha’?

Sergio Gonzalo Romero is the real name of Chechito, the best-known figure of the group Los Cómplices de la cumbia. Due to his physical resemblance, many of his followers on social networks have nicknamed him the ‘Bad Bunny of Peruvian Chicha’, since he has some similarities with the Puerto Rican artist.

Currently, he is 18 years old and his popularity grew after some videos of his concerts on TikTok went viral. Some users even commented that, thanks to his music, they now began to listen to chicha or cumbia.

Chechito is a cumbia and chicha singer. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Chechito

How did Chechito start in the world of music?

For the first time, Martin Toledodirector of the group and uncle of Chechito, talked about how his nephew started in the world of music, within Los Cómplices de la Cumbia. In addition, he was concerned about the wave of insecurity that the country is experiencing after some police incidents in which the venues where they appeared were involved and the threats they receive.

“One day I asked him if he wanted to sing because he had a deep and strong voice, he told me that he did want to sing. I told him to try a couple of songs and he started practicing. Everything was with his effort, he alone“commented the orchestra director.

