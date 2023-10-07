ChechitoWithout a doubt, he has a legion of followers throughout Peru for his charisma and simplicity. Precisely, when the images of the vocalist of ‘The Accomplices of Cumbia’ along with a young folk singer, his fans have begun to speculate about the relationship the two would have.

As can be seen in a video shared by folk singer Carol Quiroz through her social network TikTok, they coincided in the city of Cuscowhen they appeared in the Saylla district, at the beginning of October. The artist herself explains that they are music friends, so she called on the ‘chechitolovers’ so that they do not hate her. “Chechito It’s yours,” he explains.

However, there is another video in which they are seen together again. This time, Chechito and Carol Quiroz can be seen in Sacsayhuamán very smiling. “After having shared the stage in Cusco and Puerto Maldonado-La Pampa with Chechito and the Cómplices de la Cumbia. Here’s a walk,” says the young woman in her description.

“I think they clicked”, “Don’t get too close to her”, “Soft with my Chechito”, “Chechito, who is she?”, “He’s flirtatious with the girl”, “Chechito, respect our relationship”, “Chechito , don’t fool me”, “I felt jealous”, “We already lost him” and hundreds of other comments left by the fans of Sergio Romero, the real name of the popular 18-year-old singer.