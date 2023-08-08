Sergio Romero, a singer who became popular as “Chechito” and who is known on TikTok as the “Bad Bunny of Peruvian chicha”, canceled his upcoming performances due to threats against his life and that of his family that he has received if does not agree to pay the sum of S/300,000. This was announced by the owner of the group to which he belongs. As he left a police station in San Juan de Lurigancho, the news was released.

“I am surprised that my wife found a manila envelope with casings or bullets at the door of my house. We are very scared, fed up, because it is not the first time that these types of threats have arrived. With my family, we took the decision to leave music and suspend the orchestra, because music is art to have fun, it does not come with threats (…). They ask us for money, they have looked for photos of my family. They do not say who they are. They are trying to silence us and they They are achieving. In the envelope that my wife sent me (in a photo), it says S/300,000. It’s something exorbitant. We don’t even have two months,” he said, very concerned.

#Chechito #Bad #Bunny #Peruvian #chicha #cancels #concerts #threats #soles