Chechito sang and captivated the guests at a festivity in Puno. “What does the cold say!” was one of the comments in the video published on TikTok after seeing the warm clothing that the beloved vocalist of The Accomplices of Cumbia in the city of keysouth of the Peruvian highlands.

Likewise, other netizens posted: “I thought he was a grandpa who sang just like Chechito”, “I thought he was Aníbal Torres starting with his rally” or also “Good, Don Gilberto”. In this way, with fun comparisons, users did not hesitate to let him know that his appearance had confused them. and he looked like an older adult who sang like Chechito.

YOU CAN SEE: Couple assumes festive charge in Juliaca and celebrates it with a shower of beer: “Oh no, the chelas!”

The couple of alferados who gave a tremendous show to their guests were very excited with the artist on stage. They kept singing his songs and dancing with him.

On the other hand, the young singer of the groupThe Accomplices of CumbiaHe showed that he was able to put on a show in the inclement weather of this area of ​​Puno and stole the public’s affection.

YOU CAN SEE: Older adult remembers good times and shows off dancing waka waka in Juliaca: “So pretty”

“Come to Tacna”, “Someone tell him that in the south there is more money than in Lima”, “Chechito, your humility will take you far, never change”, “So beautiful, Chechito”, “Why did they dress him like that”, “Asu, Chechito is well packed with his jacket”, “Chechito’s grandfather” or also “Chechito all terrain”, was what other netizens wrote.

#Chechito #sang #captivated #guests #festivity #Puno #cold