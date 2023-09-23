Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘Chechito’ He was the victim of an attack in a night establishment in San Juan de Lurigancho. The event did not go unnoticed and was reported in different media. The young singer was forced to stay away from the stage for a while in the hope that everything would stop; However, with the help of the well-known singer Marisol, he returned to the stage to do what he likes most: delight his audience with her melodious voice.

Tonight he sat on the stage of ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’ and explained: “They told me not to sing anymore because I put them all at risk. I was afraid. (…) Always, before leaving her, I hug her (my mother) tightly and give her a kiss. I told the security guys to take care of me.” She also said: “There are videos where I sing without any intention of anything. (…) I see everywhere. (…) It is awful”.