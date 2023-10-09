His career is growing like wildfire. Sergio Romero, popularly known as Chechito, is one of the favorite artists of the moment thanks to his talent and charisma. Recently, through a video on Tiktok, the singer of Los Cómplices de la Cumbia revealed everything about his tour of the Old Continent. “Chechito greets you. Our first tour of Europe confirmed. Get ready Italy, Spain and FranceLos Cómplices de la Cumbia arrives exclusively, completely live orchestra from November 24 to December 10”said.

Users on social networks were not oblivious to this news and congratulated Chechito for the advancement of his career. “We’re going to Europe”, “Blessings, Chechito”, “Success, Chechito, all the best to you”, are some messages left by Internet users in the viral video.

