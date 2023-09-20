Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘Chechito’ will arrive in Trujillo along with the Accomplices of Cumbia to give a massive concert with renowned artists such as Tony Rosado and Lucho Cuellar. “The wait is over!” says the production company in charge of bringing the artists. Find out in the following note all the details about the event and how to purchase tickets.

When will be the concert that will bring together ‘Chechito’ and the Cómplices de la Cumbia with other artists in Trujillo?

The show that will bring together ‘Chechito’ with Tony Rosado and Lucho Cuéllar in Trujillo is scheduled for Sunday, September 24 and will start at 3:00 pm Fans of the ‘Bad Bunny de la Chicha’ They have been excited by their arrival in the City of Eternal Spring. “We’ll be there,” says one comment.

Where will the concert be that will bring together ‘Chechito’ and the Cómplices de la Cumbia with other artists in Trujillo?

Advertising for the event confirms that the concert will take place in the Los Patos restaurant. This place is located on Industrial Highway, at kilometer 3.5.

How to purchase tickets for the concert that will bring together ‘Chechito’ and the Cómplices de la Cumbia with other artists in Trujillo?

The official event poster indicates that reservations can be made by calling the phone number 999 625 565. There are three types of tickets to enjoy the presentation:

Box: S/1,500 and a box of beer (10 people)

VIP Zone: S/50 (Limited capacity)

General Zone: S/30.

Poster of the event where the singers will be. Photo: Facebook Santiago Viga Bermudez

