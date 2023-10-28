The Trujillo followers of the fashionable singer Chechito and his group Los Cómplices de la Cumbia have the opportunity to dance to his songs in a concert that he will give in the City of Eternal Spring together with The Caribbean people from Guadeloupeas a prelude to Creole Song Day.

When will Chechito perform with Los Cómplices de la Cumbia and Los Caribeños de Guadalupe in Trujillo?

To the delight of his fans, Chechito He will arrive in Trujillo on Monday, October 30, to delight you with his well-known songs: ‘I always lose in love’, ‘I think of you’, ‘You want to see me suffer’, among others.

Where will Chechito’s concert with Los Cómplices de la Cumbia and Los Caribeños de Guadalupe be?

He concert It will be at the Parral Club location, located at 1800 Túpac Amaru Avenue, next to the El Amigo tap. Presentations start at 8.00 pm

How to book tickets for Chechito’s performances with Los Cómplices de la Cumbia and Los Caribeños de Guadalupe?

Reservations are being made through cell phone numbers: 947 945 264 and 949 510 364. general admission costs S/40; the VIP area, S/70; and box area, S/1,500, which allows access for 12 people and includes a case of beers.

