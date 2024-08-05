In Chechnya, a migrant who wanted to meet a local girl was beaten up

In Chechnya, a migrant was punished for his attention to a local girl and filmed on video. The video was published Telegram– channel “Tut Chechnya”.

The footage shows one of the republic’s residents beating up a migrant, while two others stand a meter away and watch what is happening. The unknown man presses his head to the ground and tries to dodge the blows flying at him from both sides.

Telegram– the channel “ChP Kavkaz” specifies that the beaten man is a migrant from Tajikistan who approached the girl. In another video, a Chechen holds a bloodied man by the neck and explains what happened. “There is no Nazism here, we treat everyone with respect. (…) But if someone approaches a Chechen girl (…) – the same thing will happen,” speaks he to the gathered crowd.

